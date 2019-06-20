Sheriff: Suspect connected to 4 New Orleans area homicides; calls them ‘random’

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the 22-year-old suspect in several homicide investigations was killing people randomly and could be connected to other cases in New Orleans and other jurisdictions.

Jefferson Parish court records identify a man arrested for three murders over a 24 hour period in Metairie. (Source: WVUE)

Lopinto announced the arrest of Sean Barrette, 22, of Metairie, on multiple homicide counts related to two separate shootings that occurred on West Metairie Avenue.

“This was a subject that went around and was shooting indiscriminately. We’re talking about random victims," Lopinto said.

The first shooting occurred on Monday (June 17) around 11:12 p.m. near the intersection of West Metairie and Henry Landry.

A 22-year-old man, identified as Isai Cadalzo, was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The second incident happened on Tuesday (June 18) around 4:19 p.m. near the intersection of West Metairie and North Starrett. Two victims, Manuel Caronia 45, and Nicky Robeau, 57, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were pronounced dead on scene.

The two men were on their way to get car parts, according to family members.

“On that scene, we have witness accounts that also involve a tan SUV. We had already matched ballistics from the first murder on Henry Landry to the ballistics on the New Orleans case," Lopinto said.

Lopinto said Barrette could be involved in other shootings in New Orleans, including a homicide that happened on June 6 in the east.

In that homicide, Bruce Reed, 61, was killed on Hayne Blvd. near Marquis St. He was identified by the coroner several days later.

“They had ballistics on the scene. We were able to find casing and they linked back to a tan SUV,” the sheriff said.

An NOPD spokesperson said the department is working with the JPSO on the investigation.

Investigators were able to identify a possible suspect and suspect vehicle. They also found a phone that Lopinto said was key to the investigation at the first scene.

At the second scene, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office was also able to help link the incidents, Lopinto said.

The JPSO began surveillance on a residence linked to the vehicle in the 300 block of Trefny Ave. before clearing the scene at West Metairie and North Upland.

During the surveillance, Barrette arrived at the residence in the suspected vehicle, Lopinto said.

“We were able to get the license plate from that vehicle,” he said.

A SWAT team was activated and used to take Barrette into custody without incident.

After obtaining warrants for the vehicle and residence, which belonged to his parents, officers were able to recover forensic evidence that links Barrette to both incidents, Lopinto said.

The weapon used in the killings was recovered. Sheriff Lopinto said the gun was a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber.

He said that the suspect was involved in a “murderous rage” over the past few weeks. However, Lopinto does not believe his parents were involved.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Barrette, and he was booked late last night at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. They said he surrendered peacefully, but has not helped with the investigation.

His charges are as follows: June 17 incident, second-degree murder and obstruction of justice; June 18, two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

Lopinto added that Barrette has been under an emergency committal twice in the last six months including December of 2018 and April of 2019.

Barrette was a student athlete at John Curtis Christian School where he graduated in 2014.

Bond was set at $800,000 on Barrette’s second-degree murder and obstruction charges at $800,000.

