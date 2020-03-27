Shelter in place ordered for City of Marfa

The City of Marfa has officially ordered a shelter in place due to concerns for the coronavirus.

The following comes from the City of Marfa:

What activities are OK?

Personal Activities

-Getting groceries, household supplies, medicine and gas

-Going to the doctor's office

-Outdoor activities (hiking, biking, running, etc.) while maintaining social distance requirements

Essential Work Services

-Healthcare workers

-Public infrastructure operators (sewer, gas, construction, oil and gas work, telecommunications support)

-Transportation and transportation repairs

-Government functions (first responders, emergency management personnel, judges and court personnel, law enforcement)

-School personnel (and families leaving home to get school work and meals)

-Other individuals deemed necessary by the mayor

-Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services

-Newspaper, television and radio services

-Gas stations and auto-related facilities

-Banks and financial institutions

-Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, HVAC techs, landscapers

-Mailing and shipping services

-Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry services

-Carry-out and delivery restaurants (Must close by 10 p.m.)

-Airlines, taxies and private transportation

-Legal and accounting services

-Home-based care

-Funeral homes

-Childcare facilities that enable essential employees to work

Essential Travel

-Anything related to essential personal, healthcare, business or government function (listed above)

-Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, disabled or vulnerable persons

-Travel to and from educational institutes for materials or meals

-Travel to residence

-Travel required by law enforcement or court order