Shelter in place ordered for City of Marfa

MARFA, Tx. (KOSA) -- The City of Marfa has officially ordered a shelter in place due to concerns for the coronavirus.
The following comes from the City of Marfa:
What activities are OK?
Personal Activities
-Getting groceries, household supplies, medicine and gas
-Going to the doctor's office
-Outdoor activities (hiking, biking, running, etc.) while maintaining social distance requirements
Essential Work Services
-Healthcare workers
-Public infrastructure operators (sewer, gas, construction, oil and gas work, telecommunications support)
-Transportation and transportation repairs
-Government functions (first responders, emergency management personnel, judges and court personnel, law enforcement)
-School personnel (and families leaving home to get school work and meals)
-Other individuals deemed necessary by the mayor
-Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services
-Newspaper, television and radio services
-Gas stations and auto-related facilities
-Banks and financial institutions
-Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, HVAC techs, landscapers
-Mailing and shipping services
-Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry services
-Carry-out and delivery restaurants (Must close by 10 p.m.)
-Airlines, taxies and private transportation
-Legal and accounting services
-Home-based care
-Funeral homes
-Childcare facilities that enable essential employees to work
Essential Travel
-Anything related to essential personal, healthcare, business or government function (listed above)
-Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, disabled or vulnerable persons
-Travel to and from educational institutes for materials or meals
-Travel to residence
-Travel required by law enforcement or court order