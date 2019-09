A Midland man convicted of sexually abusing a child Wednesday night is now on the run, according to the Midland County District Attorney.

DA Laura Nodolf says Jose Fidencio Chavez didn't show up to court for the sentencing phase this morning.

The jury gave him 15 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

If you know where Chavez is, you're asked to call the Midland Police Department.