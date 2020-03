Last week, the Sewell Family of Companies delayed the 14th annual Sewell Leadership Event.

Now, the Sewell Family has decided to offer a free, live stream leadership session to everyone in the Permian Basin.

In a time of economic fear and a health scare that is unprecedented in modern times, the need for strong leadership could never be in more demand.

Join Dr. John Maxwell, Mark Cole, and Collin Sewell for a 90-minute live stream on Thursday at 9AM CST.

SEWELL FAMILY OF COMPANIES FACEBOOK PAGE.