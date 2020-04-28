Sewell Family of Companies to host Chick-fil-A marketing exec. to speak on "The Upside of the Downside"

Collin Sewell of the Sewell Family of Companies will be wrapping up the Sewell LeaderLIVE series on Thursday with an interview with Chick-fil-A marketing executive David Salyers.

According to a release, Salyers is one of Chick-fil-A's original two marketing executives who has worked with the company as it has expanded to more than 2,300 locations.

Salyer will be discussing "The Upside to the Downside," his thoughts on how you can leverage your current situation for long-term growth and success.

Sewell says that Salyer's message is relevant to everyone, from teachers to businesspeople.

The interview will be broadcast on a livestream on the Sewell Family of Companies Facebook page on Thursday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

CBS7 will be sharing the livestream to our Facebook page.