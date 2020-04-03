Sewell Family of Companies selling "Never Ever Waver" bracelets to benefit West Texas Food Bank

The Sewell Family of Companies has announced a product line of bracelets that will be sold to benefit the West Texas Food Bank.

"Never Ever Waver" bracelets will be sold by E.F. Outfitters, a subsidiary of the Sewell Family of Companies.

According to a release, the phrase "Never Ever Waver" is a simple reminder to all West Texans that we are going to come out of this economic and health crisis stronger than ever before if we stand firm and support one another.

Two different styles of bracelets are being offered: silicone for $2 and metal for $18. All profits will be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.

You can pre-order a bracelet online at efoutfitters.com.