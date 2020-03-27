Seventh new coronavirus case confirmed in Midland

Midland now has its seventh confirmed case of coronavirus.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to seven.

The seventh confirmed case is a female in her 50s who was tested by Midland Health. The source of exposure is travel related.

The female has not been admitted to the hospital and is self-quarantining at home.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.