Far West Texas is getting rattled by an exorbitant amount of earthquakes this week.

The latest marked the seventh in three days between Orla and Mentone.

It registered as a magnitude 3.0 according to the USGS.

The other six ranged from a magnitude 2.7 - all the way up to a 5.0 that shook the area Thursday.

That quake is one of the biggest on record for that corner of Texas.

The 5.0 quake could be felt as far away as El Paso and Mexico.