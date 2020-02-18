Seven District 11 Congressional candidates claim "Washington's swamp insiders" are interfering with race

Seven Republican candidates running for Congressman Mike Conaway's seat are holding a news conference this afternoon to talk about how the Washington swamp is interfering in their race.

Candidate Jamie Berryhill sent a news release Monday afternoon announcing he and six of his opponents were meeting this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at the Midland County Courthouse.

Berryhill wrote he believes,"Voters rightfully expect the election of a true Christian Conservative reformer to take Rep. Mike Conaway’s seat."

He says he and the six others think that "recent news reports reveal that the TX CD11 primaries have had blatant and virulent interference by Washington’s swamp insiders."

President Trump tweeted that he supports August Pfluger last week.

The other candidates include Robert Tucker, Wesley Virdell, Ned Luscombe, Gene Barber, J.D. Faircloth and Casey Gray.

We are planning to stream the news conference on our CBS7 News Facebook page at around 3:00 p.m.