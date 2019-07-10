Services held for Odessa twins killed in crash

The funeral service is set to begin for two young girls who were hit and killed by a car last week.

The service for Mia and Mya Coy is being held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odessa.

Family and friends are gathering to pay their respects and mourn the loss of the twin sisters who were taken from their family too soon.

Raul and Agueda Coy, the parents of the two young girls, say that Mia and Mya had been each other's best friend since birth.

“They knew how to complete each other’s sentences,” father Raul said. “They made each other laugh. They’d be in their room and all you hear is them laughing. They completed each other.”

Shane Battis will have the latest from the services tonight on CBS7.