Sergeant Mike Naylor remembered at ceremony

Many people came together on Wednesday evening to remember Sergeant Mike Naylor of the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Naylor was killed in the line of duty five years ago while he was serving a warrant for a child sex predator.

On Wednesday Naylor was remembered during a ceremony at the sheriff's office that featured an honor guard and retiring a flag in his honor.

Captain Donald Graham spoke during and after the ceremony about Naylor and his work with the sheriff's office.

"Mike was a person that you could count on at any moment, you could ask him something to do and he would be there to back you, to help you, he'd give you his shirt off his back. He was just a great human being both on-duty and off-duty. He expressed that to not only us here at the sheriff's office and the other local law enforcement but to the citizens of Midland County too," said Captain Graham.

Sergeant Naylor was the first fallen deputy in the history of the sheriff's office.