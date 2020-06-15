Serenity Loya sells lemonade and other goods to raise money for third heart surgery

If you would like to donate to Serenity and her family to help raise funds so Serenity can receive her heart surgery in California, you can:

Venmo: @Sabrina-AnnWilliams

Paypal: paypal.me/serenitysmom96

Cashapp: $1in100CHDSerenity

Serenity Loya is a six-year-old entrepreneur who sells lemonade and other goods to raise money so she can have her third heart surgery. Serenity has pulmonary aortic stenosis, she developed an issue in her spine called transverse myelitis after her second surgery, and has high blood pressure on the right side of her heart.

“Her first open heart surgery she was six months old and it was eight hours,” Serenity’s mother Sabrina Williams said. “Her second one she was almost a year and it was 19 hours. So we’re trying to do what we can to raise the money for it as quickly as we can.”

Although Serenity has a long list of diagnoses, that didn’t stop David Zavala from coming into Serenity's life when she was three years old and stepping up to be the father figure in her life.

“I look at Serenity and that smile won me over in a heartbeat,” Zavala said. “And since then I’ve been with her half her life. She’s six, I’ve been with the family since she was three. And every day I’m pushing her, pushing her, come on, I know you don’t want to do it baby, but if you do this now, you will thank me later.”

The family’s insurance helps with the surgeries, but the family has to pay for transportation, meals, and hotel rooms. And instead of making the normal five and a half hour trip to Fort Worth for check ups, the family will take a 23-hour voyage in the opposite direction to California for Serenity’s third heart surgery.

“It’s a miracle for me watching how much she’s gone through especially at such a young age,” Williams said. “Everything that she’s gone through in the six years of her life is more than most people will see in their entire lives. We never know when any of our last moment is, and with her being so young we don’t know when her’s is, so we’d rather give her the best day everyday.”