Advertisement

Serenity Loya sells lemonade and other goods to raise money for third heart surgery

(KOSA)
By Austin Burnett
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you would like to donate to Serenity and her family to help raise funds so Serenity can receive her heart surgery in California, you can:

Venmo: @Sabrina-AnnWilliams

Paypal: paypal.me/serenitysmom96

Cashapp: $1in100CHDSerenity

Serenity Loya is a six-year-old entrepreneur who sells lemonade and other goods to raise money so she can have her third heart surgery. Serenity has pulmonary aortic stenosis, she developed an issue in her spine called transverse myelitis after her second surgery, and has high blood pressure on the right side of her heart.

“Her first open heart surgery she was six months old and it was eight hours,” Serenity’s mother Sabrina Williams said. “Her second one she was almost a year and it was 19 hours. So we’re trying to do what we can to raise the money for it as quickly as we can.”

Although Serenity has a long list of diagnoses, that didn’t stop David Zavala from coming into Serenity's life when she was three years old and stepping up to be the father figure in her life.

“I look at Serenity and that smile won me over in a heartbeat,” Zavala said. “And since then I’ve been with her half her life. She’s six, I’ve been with the family since she was three. And every day I’m pushing her, pushing her, come on, I know you don’t want to do it baby, but if you do this now, you will thank me later.”

The family’s insurance helps with the surgeries, but the family has to pay for transportation, meals, and hotel rooms. And instead of making the normal five and a half hour trip to Fort Worth for check ups, the family will take a 23-hour voyage in the opposite direction to California for Serenity’s third heart surgery.

“It’s a miracle for me watching how much she’s gone through especially at such a young age,” Williams said. “Everything that she’s gone through in the six years of her life is more than most people will see in their entire lives. We never know when any of our last moment is, and with her being so young we don’t know when her’s is, so we’d rather give her the best day everyday.”

Latest News

National

NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman races in Blue Lives Matter car

Updated: 2 hours ago
Days after NASCAR’s only black driver Bubba Wallace made history with a Black Lives Matter car, another driver responded with a Blue Lives Matter paint scheme.

News

COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Midland Co. - 201 (13 deaths), Ector Co. - 260 (6 deaths)

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ve put together the latest COVID-19 numbers from across West Texas here.

News

Two inmates at Ector County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two inmates at the Ector County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

News

FIRST ON CBS7: Texas Rangers investigating after one person dies in custody at the Ector County Jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a person died while in custody at the Ector County Jail on Monday morning.

Crime

Odessa police identify suspect in deadly overnight shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an Odessa home overnight.

Latest News

National

Father arrested after Oklahoma children found dead in hot vehicle

Updated: 9 hours ago
A father of two young children who were found dead in a hot vehicle is facing second-degree murder charges.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 9 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

National

Police: Colo. man claims salesmen are Antifa, holds them at gunpoint

Updated: 11 hours ago
Colorado police said two young men were held on the ground at gunpoint by a man claiming to have apprehended two Antifa members.

National

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 14 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

National

Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic.

National

Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU, GEIR MOULSON and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
The virus is still far from being wiped out, and the need for constant vigilance came into sharp focus again as China, where COVID-19 first emerged last year, rushed to contain an outbreak in the capital of Beijing.