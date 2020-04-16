Senator Ted Cruz to join President Trump's task force to re-open the economy

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has been tapped for President Donald Trump's task force to re-open the economy while the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Cruz announced the news in a release on Thursday.

The White House is working to invite bipartisan lawmakers to join the task force, POLITICO reports.

“The consequences of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic are serious and dire. In just the last four weeks, 22 million Americans have lost their jobs. Congress took unprecedented action to provide emergency relief from this economic devastation, but as we have seen, that relief can only go so far," said Senator Cruz.

"There are reasonable steps we can and must take now – based on the science and public health guidance – to begin safely re-opening the economy and helping the American people return to work, from increasing the production of personal protective equipment to making testing more widely available. As a part of President Trump’s bipartisan task force, I’ll be working to do just that.”