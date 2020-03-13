Senator Ted Cruz announces he is extending self-quarantine

Senator Ted Cruz announced on Friday that he is extending his self-quarantine after learning that he had a second interaction with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruz first went into self-quarantine earlier this month after learning he came in contact with someone who had the coronavirus at CPAC.

That self-quarantine ended Thursday afternoon. Cruz says he was looking forward to taking his family out to dinner before learning he had a second interaction.

According to a release, that interaction came when Cruz met with Santiago Abascal, a party leader in Spain. Cruz and Abascal met for around 20 minutes and shook hands.

“My understanding is that Mr. Abascal tested positive for COVID-19 last night. His staff have informed us that he was asymptomatic at the time of our meeting and that several days after our meeting he had extended interactions with another individual who has also tested positive," said Cruz. “I’m still not feeling any symptoms. I’m consulting with medical officials. But, for the same reasons I initially self-quarantined—out of an abundance of caution and to give everyone peace of mind—I am extending the self-quarantine to March 17, a full fourteen days from my meeting with Mr. Abascal.

“COVID-19 is a serious public health hazard. All of us should resist panic, and we should listen to the doctors and the science. Medical professionals tell us social distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of this virus, and we should take every step possible to protect our health and be safe.”