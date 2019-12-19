Senate passes anti-robocalls bill; Trump expected to sign

The Senate has passed a bill to crack down on robocalls, a persistent and costly problem for Americans.

The House already passed it, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it.

The bill requires phone companies to offer free call-blocking apps and verify that the number calling you is real.

That’s an issue since fraudsters fake numbers to look as though they’re coming from the IRS or others to trick you.

The bill also strengthens enforcement tools against robocallers.

It’s one of several measures that federal and state government and the telecom industry are taking to combat robocalls.

