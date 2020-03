A Seminole teenager was killed trying to cross US Highway 62/180 east of Hobbs last night.

DPS Investigators say Zane Roberson, 18, was crossing the highway when he was hit by a Chevy pick-up truck.

The say as the driver of the truck tried to stop, he was rear-ended by a Nissan Titan.

The two drivers were wearing their seat belts and weren't hurt.