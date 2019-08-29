Second motorcycle accident of the week sends man to hospital in Lubbock

Odessa Police say a motorcyclist crashed into a curb Tuesday evening, severely injuring himself.

Investigators say Justin Anderson (38) was riding westbound on I-20 near Faudree Road when his 1995 Harley Davidson hit the curb.

He was thrown off and was taken to a local hospital, but was later airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

This is the second motorcycle accident this week in Odessa.

On Monday morning, police say Robert Lavernee Bradshaw III (45) crashed into a Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Dixie and Clements.

He later died from his injuries.