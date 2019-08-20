Second man arrested in 2017 West Odessa Murder

An Odessa man was arrested in Fort Bend County near Houston and is charged with murder in the death of Armando Nunez in 2017.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, Julian Raul Vega was extradited on Monday from Richmond, Texas, near Houston.

Vega is being charged with aggravated assault and murder in Nunez's death.

Another man, Jesus Zermeno as arrested is also charged in Nunez's murder.

Zermeno has a trial date set.

The shooting death of Nunez occurred November 15, 2017 on West Citation in West Odessa.

According to a previous report on CBS 7, Rocky Hernandez was shot twice in the same shooting and was taken to the hospital.

