Second Midlander has confirmed case of COVID-19

The following is a press release from the City of Midland:

A male in his 80s has tested positive for COVID-19. The male is a dual resident in Midland and Mississippi, the male traveled from Midland to Mississippi on March 9, 2020. Once the patient became symptomatic he was admitted to the hospital in Mississippi where he tested positive for COVID-19. The male has been in Mississippi since March 9, 2020 and will not return to Midland until he is no longer symptomatic.

Due to the dual residency of the recently confirmed case, in which the patient became symptomatic and was tested and confirmed in Mississippi, this case will go towards Mississippi’s case count and not Texas.