Search to continue for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

Authorities say they will continue the search Monday in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

The search began last Thursday after a report of a canoe that didn’t return to shore after apparently being overtaken by strong winds.

Searchers on Saturday and Sunday reported no signs of the canoeists.

A Maryland Natural Resources Police statement says the search effort will resume Monday after an overnight pause.

The missing canoeists were identified as 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

