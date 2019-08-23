Search is underway in Howard County after a reported plane crash

The Howard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported plane crash southwest of Big Spring in the Lomax area.

Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker told our media partners at KBest Media that a plane took off from Big Spring about 8:15 p.m.

Witnesses reported they saw a plane go down.

The sheriff's office is searching near FM 818, which is south of I-20 and west of Highway 87.

It is dark in that area, and DPS is sending their infrared camera to help them search in the dark.

This story will be updated as we learn more from officials on the scene.

