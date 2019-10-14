Search for abducted 3-year-old Alabama girl expands to neighboring states

The search for a missing 3-year-old Birmingham girl has expanded to surrounding states.

Kamille, nicknamed 'Cupcake,' was kidnapped Saturday at 8:30 p.m. (Source: ALEA/WBRC/Gray News)

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Police Chief Patrick Smith held a press conference Monday morning to give new information about the abduction of Kamille McKinney.

Kamille, nicknamed “Cupcake,” was kidnapped Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the Tom Brown Village community. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with leopard-print design and leopard-print shorts with no shoes.

Smith says two persons of interest remain in custody and are being questioned extensively. The two persons were taken into custody Sunday night at Woodside Condominiums in Center Point after police were tipped off to their location.

Facing questions about Saturday’s AMBER Alert, Smith said the multi-hour delay between Kamille’s abduction and when an AMBER Alert was sent was because there was a delay in reporting the kidnapping to law enforcement. He also said they have not found a connection between the parents and the persons of interest.

