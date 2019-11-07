Man in stolen truck leads deputies on a high speed chase

The Ector County Sheriff Office and other law enforcement agencies are still searching for the person involved in the high speed chase.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, the person in question fled on foot after stopping in a field south of Andrews.

The k-9 unit and drones were deployed to help find him.

This chase began with a stolen vehicle at 158 and 385.

During the chase, an Ector County Sheriff's Office truck hydroplaned and rolled over.

The deputy is said to be okay, but was checked out at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says this driver did run several vehicles off the road.

They are still looking for him.