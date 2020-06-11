School bus driver to graduate along with Pecos ISD high school students

One West Texas bus driver at Pecos ISD missed a major milestone as a teenager when he dropped out of high school, but this week he’s finally making up for it.

Twenty-seven years ago, Charlie Zamarripa walked away from school after he fell in with the wrong crowd and became addicted to drugs.

For years, he struggled until he turned his life around.

“I was tired,” he said. “Tired of being tired. Tired of living check by check, living on the streets of Pecos, living in people’s houses. I was just tired and thought there’s got to be a better way.”

There was.

Zamarippa got his life back on track and found honest work, most recently driving school buses at Pecos ISD.

He’s still driving toward self-improvement by earning the high school degree he left behind so many years ago.

“I’ve always wanted to feel this,” he said. “Walking through the stage, getting my diploma, seeing everybody. I want to feel that. I want to see how it feels.”

This semester, Pecos ISD helped him enroll in a class so he could get that last half credit he needed so he could finally feel that pride not just for himself but his family.

He said he regrets dropping out of high school when he was young because he said it made it tough to get a job, so he advises other teens not to make the same mistake he did.

“I went through so much,” he said. “So much discouragement and so much pain. Now that I have it, shoot man, you never know I might go to college before long.”

Zamarippa walk the graduation stage alongside the other Pecos ISD students on Friday.