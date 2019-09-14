Saudi Arabia shuts down half of its oil output after drone strike

Saudi Arabia authorities took control of a fire at an Aramco factory early on Saturday morning, after Iranian rebels claimed the drone strike.

The fire engulfed multiple sections of the world's largest oil refinery.

In response to the drone strike, Saudi Arabia is shutting down about half of its oil output.

The production shutdown amounts to a loss of about 5 million barrels a day, and roughly 5 percent of the world's daily production of crude oil.

President Trump reached out to the country's ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salma, to let them know the U.S was ready to help them maintain "security and stability."

