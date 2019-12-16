Santa makes stop at Tall City Whataburger

The most wonderful time of year is upon the Permian Basin and before Santa can get his sack and hop on his slay, he had to fuel up on burgers.

Whataburger in the Tall City held a meet and greet with Santa on Sunday afternoon.

Families were treated to pictures with Santa, milk, cookies and door prizes.

According to Sarah Marston, with Whataburger said it’s important for the restaurant to put on events like this for the community, especially right before the holidays.

“Whataburger loves our community and we just like bringing everybody together. Especially for the holidays, it is just a wonderful time to gather and of course we brought in Santa. It is always a special event when Santa is here and Santa is a big fan of Whataburger, so it makes it a fun event,” said Marston.

Santa not only stopped in the Tall City Whataburger to hear Christmas wishes, he also made stops in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

