Santa arrives in the Permian Basin

People in the Permian Basin will now be able to meet and tell their Christmas wishes to good old Saint Nick.

The annual event gave West Texans a chance to also meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the Grinch.

Music City Mall kicked off the holiday season with Santa Claus arriving not on his sleigh, but in a helicopter…

According to General Manager, Roy Allen, this event allows families to come together as community during this joyous time of year.

"I think that it is important to give everybody a place to come and have a start to the holiday season, to get in the holiday mood and it is just good for everyone to get out and have a good time and enjoy the weather and enjoy this time of year,” said Allen.

Allen said if you missed Santa during Saturday’s event, not to worry the man in red will be at Music City Mall until Christmas Eve.