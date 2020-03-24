San Angelo health officials confirm first coronavirus COVID-19 case in Tom Green County

The City of San Angelo's Health Department has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Tom Green County.

Officials released the news on Tuesday morning.

According to their release, the patient is a man in his 70s who had recently traveled.

“We have known that COVID-19 was coming to the Concho Valley,” said Dr. James Vretis, Local Health Authority. “We have been preparing for several weeks for the arrival. I ask members of our community to remember that it is the simple things done correctly that will save lives. Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay away from sick people. Don’t go to work if you’re sick. The simple things you were taught as a child will help us through this disease.”