Small fire closes Sam's Club on JBS

The Sam's Club on JBS is closed today while workers clean up after a small fire Wednesday evening.

A City of Odessa spokeswoman says a spark caught a pallet on fire, which ignited a mattress.

There was a bit of damage, so workers have spent the day trying to get it all cleaned up.

We've reached out to corporate headquarters for more information, but haven't heard back.

Shoppers we talked with in the lot today said store employees told them the store would be back open tomorrow.