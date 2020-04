Sam's Club is looking to help those who are keeping the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced on social media that they will be offering "Hero Hours" starting this Sunday.

Their stores will be open to first responders and healthcare workers from 8-10 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Masks will be provided to the shoppers.

Sam's Club stated on Twitter that store membership will not be required for first responders and healthcare workers at that time.