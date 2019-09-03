Sam's Club on JBS went into lockdown during shooting, one customer says the fast action may have saved lives

Before it all ended, the gunman terrorized people across Odessa, shooting at people in their cars.

He fired shots near the 42nd Street and JBS Parkway intersection, which forced Sam’s Club into a lockdown.

CBS7 met with a man trapped in the chaos.

David Martin shared a photo showing his two kids taking shelter inside Sam’s Club hunkered down with about 300 other shoppers as Martin called family members trying to find out if any of them were in danger.

He said employees locked down the store immediately, before most of the customers even figured out what exactly was going on outside.

“It seemed like they had a plan in place,” Martin said. “Not only did they just lock the doors, I noticed some of the other exits they actually put cases and barricaded the doors so that no one was able to come in.

And, if any shots were fired, they had put cases of dog food, as I remember, and things in front of the exits just to protect everybody from inside, from the shooter coming.”

Although Martin didn’t know it at the time, shots were fired on just the other side of the parking lot killing injuring passengers at random, including 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez, an Odessa High School student the same age as his daughter.

“Just makes us fearful having a 15-year-old, a daughter who was with me and so close down the street for another young lady that lost her life,” he said. “It makes it real.”

Fortunately, Martin and his family were not only kept away from the danger, but also well taken care of as they waited for the shooting rampage outside to end.

Martin said staffers opened up crates of food and water and set up plenty of comfortable chairs while shoppers waited for the next two and a half hours.

“They made a decision quickly and saved, it could have saved some lives,” Martin said. “We had a good 350, 400 other people inside the store that could have been driving around at that time right at the peak of when all this was happening.”

Martin also wanted to extend his thanks to all of the Sam’s Club employees for helping him and his family avoid the tragedy outside their doors.

