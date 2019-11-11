Sales plan announced for Permian Football playoff tickets

Ector County ISD has announced the dates for ticket sales ahead of Friday's playoff matchup between Permian and El Paso Franklin.

The game will kickoff on Friday at Ratliff Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

Season ticket holders will be able to pick up tickets on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Non-season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Tickets can be purchased at the Downtown Ticket Office in the ECISD Administration Building at 802 North Sam Houston.