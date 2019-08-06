Sales for bulletproof backpacks on the rise

Soon students around the Permian Basin are about to pack up and head back to school but it is this one unexpected back to school supply that is flying off the shelves due to the recent tragedies around the country.

“For myself, I would not put the extra expense into getting a bulletproof backpack. I just feel like that is just an extra precaution and I do not think I would go to the lengths to get that,” said Leilani Watkins.

Watkins has three students in Midland Independent School District and she said she would not buy her children these bulletproof backpacks.

But because of recent mass shootings around the county, exchange student Thaleta Silva said they are needed now, more than ever.

“If the bullet came from the back it can protect it. So it is a way to prevent a fatality but of course it is not 100 percent,” said Silva.

Office Depot in Midland is the only store who sells these two backpacks in West Texas.

The retail store carries both the bulletproof backpack which costs 179 dollars or people can buy the bullet resistant backpack which costs about 119 dollars.

The backpacks come in pink, blue and black but these are not your normal backpacks. The backpacks are made with bullet resistant material to keep students safe in the wake of a mass shooting.

“It is valid. Every method of security is valid. Especially now we are so close to violence. You know we live in times where there are a lot of violence at school, at super markets it is so close to us. So anytime anything can happen, it is valid for sure,” said Silva.

The backpacks are made by Guard Dog Security and according to an employee at Office Depot, the retailer will not receive any new shipments on the backpacks.

Whether you think these backpacks can keep your student safe… or not, the retailer said they will still be available online.

“I just kind of feel like, God is in control so he is going to do and take care of us the way he feels necessary so I do not think a backpack is going to do it,” said Watkins.