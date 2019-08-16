STUDY: Parents are paying children to get off their phones

Most parents would say that their kids are spending too much time on their phones - but would you pay them to get off it?

According to a new study from Halifax, the group polled 500 parents and found that 23% of parents paid children to get off their screens. The children were primarily aged 8-15 years old and parents said they encourage kids not to spend the money on music and game apps.

A study published in September by Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, examined 4,500 U.S. children aged between 8-11 years old to determine how screen time affects their cognitive development. The results indicated that kids who spend more than 2 hours on electronics were more likely to have learning and sleep problems.

The poll also found that one in five (20%) of parents have used money as a way of getting their kids to bed, and one in six (15%) have given cash to make them do their homework.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.