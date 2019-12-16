SPAC in favor of MISD bond filed to contest the election

Today, Midland County officials discovered 836 ballots from the November 2019 MISD Bond Election, which were not provided to, or included in the official recount commissioned by We Choose Our Future SPAC.

As a result of this discovery, the co-chairs for We Choose Our Future, Christine Foreman and Dave Joyner, have filed an election contest pursuant to the Texas Election Code with the Midland County District Clerk.

This election contest is the necessary next step in the process of ensuring that Midland voters get an accurate tally of all votes cast in the MISD Bond Election.

Regardless of the outcome of this contest, or the outcome of this School Bond election, the ultimate goal is to put forth an actionable plan that will provide adequate and safe facilities for MISD students and educators, without further delays.

Thank you,

Christine Foreman & Dave Joyner

