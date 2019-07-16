SNEAK PEAK: Inside the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center

Construction at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center is nearing completion. The target opening date of the hotel is August 26th.

The general manager of the hotel, Stephen Dennis, said the design of the hotel and rooms is inspired by West Texas.

Dennis said that the spacious lobby will soon have amenities that pay homage to the area. There will be a White Buffalo Lounge, a nod to the former location, and a restaurant called Barrel and Derrick.

The stonework inside the hotel showcases the colors community members see when flying over the Permian Basin’s oil patches.

The 215 hotel rooms will be decorated in shale colors, with wood and iron fixtures and art. The rooms will also have a custom-made chandelier that casts a glow onto the ceiling, mimicking the stars seen above West Texas.

“Just to kind of celebrate the region, culture. Different shale colors, sands, it’s something very unique to West Texas, and something you know when you walk in, you know where you’re at,” Dennis said.

The hotel will have complete amenities, including a recreation center and a stand-alone Starbucks store located right outside the hotel.

Dennis said the rooms have a filtration system so guests can drink water straight from the tap.

The general manager also said the hotel will host events in the future for the entire community to enjoy.

