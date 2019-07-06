SCAM ALERT: Man posing as Ector County Lieutenant over the phone

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has been receiving calls on Saturday regarding a person calling residents and claiming to be a Lieutenant Chad Johnson or other names with their department.

ECSO Sergeant Gary Duesler said the man has been telling community members that they have a bench warrant for failure to appear for jury duty.

Duesler told us this that this a scam, and you are encouraged to hang up and block the number.

The man is asking for personal information and the number is showing up as 432-582-5148.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office added in the media statement that they don't conduct business in this way or have a Lt. Chad Johnson in their department.

