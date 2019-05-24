SC high schooler has perfect attendance and $3.5M in scholarship offers

Zhariah Walker is on the path to greatness - at least that's what her perfect attendance and her more than 60 college acceptance letters reflect.

The Lower Richland High School senior has not only achieved perfect attendance throughout all 12 years of school but 65 college acceptance letters from across the U.S. and nearly $3.5 million in scholarship offers.

The perfect attendance is a family affair - both her brother and mother achieved the same feat.

“The bar was set high, and I was determined to reach it,” she said.

The daughter of Vincent and Tracee Walker plans to major in business administration at the Honors College at Claflin University. After college, she plans to attend law school, according to the Richland One School District.

