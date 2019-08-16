SC father delivers baby in family car on the way to hospital

It was quite an early morning for a Goose Creek father who managed to deliver his baby boy in the family car and get the newborn and his wife to the hospital.

East Cooper Medical Center officials say on Aug. 9 Rob Millerbernd was racing down I-26 with his wife Nikki who was kneeling on the passenger seat in active labor. The two were crossing the Wando Bridge when Nikki’s water broke shortly after 2 a.m.

According to hospital officials, Rob drove down from training in Virginia on a three-day leave to be present for the induction of the family’s fourth child, scheduled for around 4 p.m. on Aug. 9. ECMC officials say on that drive to South Carolina, Rob says he prayed a short prayer asking God to allow him to be able to play a role in the delivery.

“Needless to say, his prayer was answered!” hospital officials said.

“I called 911 to tell them what was going on,” shared Rob. “They told me they would send an alert to the officers with the car description. I had my caution lights on and ran a red light.”

Hospital officials said nothing was going to stop the U.S. Navy Master at Arms from making sure his wife and child were okay.

Rob recalls pulling over to catch his son just as baby boy Wyatt was making his entrance into the world at 2:34 a.m.

A report states that the umbilical cord was wrapped around baby Wyatt’s neck, so Rob did what he calls a “delicate dance” to unwrap the cord and ensure Wyatt was able to breathe.

“After hearing his son’s cry, Rob continued the drive to East Cooper Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant,” ECMC officials said."Hospital security video shows the Millerbernd’s car pulling up to the hospital ER at 2:37 a.m."

Hospital officials said after Nikki and Wyatt were evaluated by the staff at East Cooper Medical Center, Rob cut Wyatt’s umbilical cord.

“Finally got my boy!” Rob said.

Wyatt weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Wyatt has three older sisters: Hayleigh (age 10), Eliza (age 7), and Natalie (age 2).

According to the hospital, Rob is back in Virginia for training and will return to South Carolina in September to spend time with his family before his deployment in October.

