S.C. bar posts photo of Bill Murray, Dave Chappelle

A photograph of two legendary comedians at a popular Charleston bar went viral Friday with thousands of likes.

The image, posted to Instagram, shows Dave Chappelle and Bill Murray at the Recovery Room Tavern on King Street.

Chappelle was in town Thursday to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Murray is one of the Holy City’s most famous residents.

The photo includes the caption, “It’s not every day you get to hang with Bill Murray, Dave Chapelle and Michelle Wolf at the Rec Room!”

Comedian Michelle Wolf opened for Chappelle.

After his second show, Chappelle's official tour DJ, "DJ Trauma" led a party at Deco Nightclub on Ann Street.

Chappelle’s performances served as a fundraiser for Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang.

