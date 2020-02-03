Rush Limbaugh announces he has advanced lung cancer

Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh announced today he has an advanced form of lung cancer.

During his show this morning, he said he first felt that something was wrong a few weeks ago. His doctors diagnosed him on January 20. He said he's not feeling any symptoms but said he is short of breath at times.

Limbaugh said he intends to still host the show during his treatment, though there will be some days he'll have to miss.

"(I plan to) do this show as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally," Limbaugh said. "(and) personally. I've had so much support from family and friends during this that it's been tremendous. I told the staff today that I have a deeply personal relationship with God that I do not proselytize about. But I do and I have been working that relationship tremendously, which I do regularly anyway, but I've been focused on it intently for the past couple of weeks."