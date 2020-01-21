Running a marathon may help you live longer, study says

A new study suggests running a marathon may help you live longer.

New research suggests training and running a marathon for the first time could reverse some of the effects of our bodies' aging. (Source: CNN)

New research indicates training and running a marathon for the first time could reverse some of the effects of aging in our bodies.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology examined more than 130 people who had just completed their first marathon.

The untrained, but healthy competitors underwent six months of training for the London Marathon.

Researchers say their findings show the training and marathon completion, even at a relatively low exercise intensity, reduced age-related stiffening of the body's main artery and helped lower blood pressure.

Researchers say those studied had a four-year reduction in their vascular age.

The greatest benefit was found to be in older, male participants with slower running times.

The study’s senior author says the research shows it’s possible to reverse the consequences of aging on our blood vessels with real-world exercise in just six months.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.