Round Rock ISD 'Secondary Teacher of the Year' gave student oral sex in her classroom according to affidavit

A Round Rock teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student allegedly engaged in sexual activity with that student in her classroom on school property, according to an affidavit.

36-year-old Randi Chaverria turned herself in at the Williamson County Jail Tuesday morning, and posted bond.

Court documents claim Chaverria had sexual contact with a male student on several occasions during the fall semester.

The student told investigators that Chaverria performed oral sex on him twice in her classroom at Round Rock High School.

Investigators say they also found text messages between the student and Chaverria consistent with the statements made by the student, including their plans to meet for sexual contact in the school.

Chaverria taught family and consumer science at Round Rock High School. She received the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year award at the school district’s annual banquet in May 2018.

Round Rock High School Principal Matt Groff sent an email to parents on Tuesday saying the district was first notified about the alleged teacher- student relationship on November 18th. He says the Family and Consumer Science teacher was not permitted to return to campus and is no longer employed by the school district.