Rookie deputy struggled with suspect until bystanders stepped in

A rookie deputy tried to take a suspect into custody Sunday, but he wasn’t going down without a fight.

Three bystanders are being hailed heroes after rushing to help a deputy. (Source: KTLA/Circle K/ Surveillance/CNN)

Outside of a Circle K in Los Angeles County, the suspect went for the deputy’s gun.

“And then I heard the officer yelling, ‘Get your hands off my gun,’ recalled Brian Whitney, one of the bystanders. “So, then I went in and I ripped the dude’s hands off the officer’s gun. And then one of the other good Samaritans took the clip out and slid it away just in case.”

Three men nearby, including a worker, ran to help the deputy, pinning the suspect's head and legs down while the deputy regained control.

"The officer was being overpowered and another two gentlemen really helped as well," Whitney said.

Backup arrived within minutes and the man was taken into custody. Whitney said his instincts kicked in and he knew the deputy needed to help.

"I didn't want nothing bad to happen to the officer or to the homeless guy, even though he was already getting, you know, dirt on the floor," Whitney said.

“Every single fight a deputy is involved in it’s a fight for their life because there is a gun involved and that’s the deputy’s gun,” Capt. Jim Tatrau added.

He said this act by these three citizens is a proud moment.

"It's a big deal. It's a big deal, not only for our community, it's a big deal for me personally,” Tatrau said. “I'm responsible for these men and women here and we have some of the best citizens in Norwalk, Lone Rider, Houston, South Whittier.

“And so it doesn't surprise me that they stepped up. But it does remind me and others how good they are when they do something like that."

Had these men not helped, things could have taken a tragic turn.

“I mean, if that guy was able to overcome the deputy and he got in control of that firearm, then everybody in that area would be in trouble,” Tatrau said.

