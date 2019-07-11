Rock the Desert taking next year off, return planned for 2021

Rock the Desert will be taking a year-long hiatus following their 2019 festival.

Marcy Tull, a board member with Rock The Desert, says that they will not be holding their annual festival in 2020 but plan to bring it back the following year.

Tull says that they want to take the time to schedule bands for future festivals.

This year's festival is scheduled to run from August 1 to August 3.

