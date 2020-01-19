Robots compete in West Texas

Robots took the ring on Saturday in Midland for a little friendly competition.

The robotics competition was put together by First Tech Challenge and featured 36-schools across the area.

Students from all over West Texas put their best robots to the test competing against each other and showing off the different skills their bots can do.

Dylan Lake, one team captain said they want the community to know that building these robots can take time and effort but in the end, it's all worth it.

"Don't give up. It has taken us a while. I have seen break the robot down, rebuild it, try out 100 different programs. It is a little disconcerting at times, but the work does pay off, it really does,” said Lake.

Lake said the club's next big competition will be in early February.

He encourages people interested in robots to attend and see one in live-action.

