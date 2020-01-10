Robbery leads to SWAT team being called to Big Spring apartment complex

Two men have been arrested after police say that a robbery turned into a short standoff in Big Spring.

David Morales, 24, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Bondsman off Bond Warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Kevon Williams, 17, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their officers were called to the Knollwood Heights Apartments at 7 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity.

When police arrived they spoke with a person who said that they had just been robbed in their apartment by two suspects but had managed to escape. They also told police that there was still one person in the apartment with the suspects.

Police established a perimeter around the apartment and evacuated people living nearby. The Big Spring Police Department/Howard County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiators were then called to the scene.

According to police, the second victim and the two suspects left the apartment together after 50 minutes. The suspects, identified as Morales and Williams, were taken into custody.