Drivers who travel on State Highway 302 should expect delays on Thursday and Friday.

According to TxDOT, a crew will be working on the highway west of Kermit between FM 874 and FM 1232 on both days.

The roadwork will be going on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day shutting down the roadway to one lane.

Drivers are asked to obey flaggers and slow down in the work zone.