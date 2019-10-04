Roadwork to affect intersections of 42nd Street in October

TxDOT is warning drivers of upcoming roadwork that will affect traffic in the month of October.

The following comes from TxDOT:

Four concrete intersections along 42nd Street (Highway 191) in Odessa and one intersection in Midland will get repairs made in the coming months. Work will start the week of Sept. 9 in Midland, but the order of work in Odessa is still being planned.

Repair work will require alternating lane closures as squares of concrete are replaced in the intersection. Lane closures will shift frequently with traffic flow conditions in the afternoon often being different from traffic flow conditions in the morning.

Lane closures will be left in place overnight. It is crucial that these closures are obeyed because there may be open holes or trenches left overnight in some locations. Motorists are reminded to not move traffic control devices and to not drive around barricades or drive across lane closures. Any vehicle hitting an open hole while violating lane closures can be catastrophic to a vehicle and may injure motorists or their passengers. Large equipment may also be parked overnight in closed lanes.

A key feature of the repairs will be to eliminate the bumps at construction joints along 42nd Street (Highway 191) where asphalt pushes up against the concrete.

Each location will take about a month to be completed.

The five intersection locations are:

>> Garfield at North Loop 250 in Midland.

>> JBS Parkway at 42nd Street (Highway 191) in Odessa.

>> Tanglewood Lane at 42nd Street (Highway 191) in Odessa.

>> North Grandview Avenue at 42nd Street (Highway 191) in Odessa.

>> Dixie Boulevard at 42nd Street (Highway 191) in Odessa.

O. Trevino Construction of North Richland Hills won the contract with a low bid of $778,897.25. It is possible that approximately $200,000 of additional work will be added to the contract in order to replace more of the concrete in the intersections.