Rig ID Workwear and Safety turns into one-stop shop

Rig ID Workwear and Safety in Midland owned by Krista and Al Escamilla is normally a store that sells flame resistant gear to people working in the oil and gas industry.

But recently due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the store partnered with Sysco foods and transitioned into a one-stop shop by selling household items such as sugar, flour, rice, toilet paper, and paper towels in the store.

“So usually we sell FR to the oil and gas industry," Krista Escamilla said. "We’re an apparel company. We do embroidery and engraving. And when the pandemic happened, we thought how can we still serve our customers, our team members, friends, and family? And so we added groceries.”

Rig ID also turned their website into an online grocery service so customers can shop online. And once an order is placed, the goods will be available for pickup within 24-48 hours. All you have to do is go to the website, scroll down to the Pick and Pack tab and click on “shop now”.

“Well definitely the most rewarding part is when people come in and say ‘thank you so much we have not been able to find this at any store,’ or ‘we’ve gone to five stores and we can’t find it.’ Select the items you want, let us know when you’re here and we have curb-side service. We’ve been doing that for about a week and half now.”

Rig ID provides a delivery option for the elderly and homebound while also making personal protective equipment for purchase. And the store also donates masks to local hospitals.

“We are already a safety store. So we started providing masks and disposable coveralls to the hospitals. And so that was also another way that felt great that we could help and provide those items that they so desperately need.’’